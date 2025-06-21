Trágico accidente en la vía Neiva – Rivera- en el sector del puente sobre el río Arenoso, donde chocaron dos vehículos

Lamentablemente, se reporta que un conductor habría perdido la vida.

En la vereda Arenoso, jurisdicción del municipio de Rivera, se presentó un fatal accidente de tránsito que dejó como saldo una persona fallecida y tres más heridas.

TSM Noticias

