Entrevista | Linithd Aparicio Blackburn, directora Ficamazonía

Entrevista | Linithd Aparicio Blackburn, directora Ficamazonía

#Entrevista
Linithd Aparicio Blackburn, directora #Ficamazonía

Ficamazonía nace desde lo más profundo de la selva, inspirada en promover la restauración y protección de la Amazonía como sujeto de derecho a través del cine.

© Copyright TSM Noticias - Desarrollado por: Click Masivo SAS
FacebookTwitter
Ir al contenido