Entrevista | Ernesto Macías, senador de la República

Entrevista | Ernesto Macías, senador de la República

#AlBanquillo con Vélez Jaramillo

#Entrevista
Ernesto Macías, senador de la República por el Centro Democrático

© Copyright TSM Noticias - Desarrollado por: Click Masivo SAS
FacebookTwitter
Ir al contenido