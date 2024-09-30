Dos soldados heridos por ataque en Algeciras

Al parecer, los militares se desplazaban por la zona cuando fueron sorprendidos por hombres armados.

Los heridos fueron trasladados al hospital local.

Hasta el momento no se conoce más información. Las autoridades investigan lo sucedido.

