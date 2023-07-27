Ciervos se protegen de la lluvia junto los humanos

44 views
1 min read
FacebookTwitterLinkedinMix

En Japón, se pudo observar a más de una docena de ciervos que se protegían de la lluvia junto a algunos humanos.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinMix

Tags:

You might be interested in

TSM Noticias

Deja una respuesta

Your email address will not be published.

FacebookTwitter
Ir al contenido