Actores de Ant-Man y The Wasp: Quantumania, en la alfombra morada en Reino Unido

(L to R) Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Payton Reed attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
#EnImágenes 📸📲🖼
El elenco y el equipo de Ant-Man de Marvel Studios y The Wasp: #Quantumania, deslumbraron en la alfombra morada, en la proyección de la gala del Reino Unido, para el estreno de la nueva película.
(L to R) Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Kathryn Newton attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Paul Rudd attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
(L to R) Payton Reed, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Jonathan Majors attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Jonathan Majors and Payton Reed attend the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
Evangeline Lilly attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at BFI IMAX on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)
