Accidente en la vía Hobo – Campoalegre

Un grave accidente de tránsito se presentó este viernes en la vía HoboCampoalegre, en el sector conocido como Los Rosales.
El percance vial se presentó entre un vehículo de transporte público tipo camioneta y una motocicleta, dejando el saldo de dos personas muertas, sin identificar.
