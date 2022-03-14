Resultados de las votaciones de la coalición Centro Esperanza

En las consultas presidenciales del pasado domingo, esta consulta fue la menos votada, y quedó liderada por Sergio Fajardo con 1.437.245 votos menos que Federico Gutiérrez, el segundo candidato presidencial oficial, luego de estas jornadas electorales.

