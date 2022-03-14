Resultados consulta presidencial coalición Pacto Histórico

El senador Gustavo Petro se impuso en la consulta presidencial de la coalición Pacto Histórico , convirtiéndose así en aspirante a la Presidencia por esa coalición.

En segundo lugar, quedó la lideresa social Francia Márquez, mientras que en el tercer lugar quedó Camilo Romero, seguido de Arelis Uriana y Alfredo Saade, según datos de la Registraduría Nacional.

