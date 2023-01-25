¿Quieres ser un Bachiller Ecopetrol 2023?

106 views
1 min read
FacebookTwitterLinkedinMix
#CápsulasEcopetrol 🦎
¿Quieres ser un Bachiller Ecopetrol 2023?
Participa en la convocatoria abierta Bachiller Ecopetrol 2023. Podrás ganar una beca para cursar estudios superiores en la universidad que desees.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinMix

Tags:

You might be interested in

TSM Noticias

Deja una respuesta

Your email address will not be published.

FacebookTwitter
Ir al contenido