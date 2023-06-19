Ellas son las candidatas oficiales al Reinado Departamental del Bambuco en el Huila

350 views
1 min read
FacebookTwitterLinkedinMix

Un total de 18 aspirantes, se inscribieron ante CorpoSanpedro, para participar en el Reinado Departamental del Bambuco, en su edición 62, a realizarse en Neiva.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinMix

TSM Noticias

Deja una respuesta

Your email address will not be published.

FacebookTwitter
Ir al contenido