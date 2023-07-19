Accidente en la ruta Riohacha – Dibulla

Al menos siete personas perdieron la vida el pasado martes, cuando una tractomula chocó con una buseta que llevaba varios pasajeros en la ruta Riohacha – Dibulla, en La Guajira.

