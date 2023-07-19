Accidente de tránsito sobre la vía de Hobo–Gigante

El percance vial dejó como resultado a dos personas heridas, que se movilizaban en una motocicleta, que chocó fuertemente con un vehículo tipo campero.
Las víctimas del accidente, fueron trasladas al municipio de Campoalegre.
